Luukkonen made 33 saves in Tuesday's 7-0 rout of the Kings.

The 24-year-old has been one of the NHL's top netminders since the calendar flipped to 2024. Three of Luukkonen's four shutouts on the season have come in his last eight starts, and over his last 11 outings he sports a 1.57 GAA and .944 save percentage. A lack of consistent goal support has also left him with a 6-5-0 record during that time, but the Sabres' offense might be waking up, having scored at least five goals in three of the team's last five contests.