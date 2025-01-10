Luukkonen made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Ottawa out-shot the visitors 35-21, but Luukkonen stood on his head to record his second shutout of the season, and the seventh of his career. The 25-year-old netminder has only one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 over that stretch with a 2.41 GAA and .917 save percentage -- an impressive turnaround after he'd gone 0-7-2 in his prior nine outings with a 4.10 GAA and .864 save percentage.