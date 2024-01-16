Luukkonen stopped all 28 shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 win over San Jose.

The 24-year-old netminder recorded his second shutout of the season, with the first coming against Colorado just before Halloween. Luukkonen has started three straight games and four of the last five, moving past Devon Levi on the Buffalo depth chart, and he's earned the top job by allowing just five goals on 120 shots (.958 save percentage) during those outings. On the season however, he sports a less impressive 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage to match his 10-9-2 record.