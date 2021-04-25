Luukkonen was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Luukkonen made his NHL debut Friday in a 6-4 win over the Bruins. The Finn could be a candidate to draw into more games as the Sabres play out the rest of their schedule.
