Luukkonen turned aside 28 of 33 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Colorado's final goal was scored into an empty net. Luukkonen was put in a tough spot by his teammates, as three of the goals against him were scored on the power play, but it's still the third time in four NHL starts this season he's coughed up at least five goals. With Eric Comrie (lower body) still lacking a timeline for his return, however, Luukkonen will likely continue splitting the workload in the Buffalo crease with Craig Anderson.