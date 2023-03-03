Luukkonen stopped 35 of 40 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Bruins.

Boston scored twice into an empty net to round out the rout. Luukkonen has given up at least four goals in three straight starts and five of six since the beginning of February, going 2-4-0 over that stretch with a brutal 5.04 GAA and .862 save percentage. The 23-year-old had some surprising value earlier in the season, but his current form makes him fantasy poison in many formats.