Luukkonen made 37 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

It was an especially busy third period at the Sabres' end of the ice, as Boston fired 19 pucks on net and got two of them past Luukkonen to take a 3-2 lead midway through the frame on a Brad Marchand breakaway, but Luukkonen shut down Boston down the stretch and gave his squad a chance to come back. The netminder's won four straight starts and made at least 37 saves in three of them, posting a 2.47 GAA and .935 save percentage over that stretch as he makes a push for Buffalo's top job.