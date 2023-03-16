Luukkonen made 35 saves on 39 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Luukkonen couldn't quite hold on late in regulation, as Tom Wilson tied the game with 1:08 remaining in the third period. Both Capitals shooters scored in the shootout and neither of Buffalo's did, limiting the Sabres to a single point in the standings when a valuable second point was there for the taking. UPL's record moves to 15-10-4 overall, and Luukkonen remains winless in March (0-2-2).