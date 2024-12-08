Luukkonen made 23 saves in a 5-2 loss to Utah on Saturday.

The Sabres are on a skid -- they've lost six straight games and been outscored 21-11 in that span. Luukkonen himself hasn't won since Nov. 22; he's 0-3-2 in that span with 18 goals allowed. UPL is a talented guy, but that talent can't save a team that's in a spiral. Park him on your bench until the Sabres start to get their game back.