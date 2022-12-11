Luukkonen made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

The first period was a bit chaotic early. Rickard Rakell scored on a one-timer on the power play at 4:22 and then Sidney Crosby flicked in a backhander at the left post at 6:51. UPL settled in and the game was close until Crosby wired a shot high glove off the rush with just 1:38 left. Luukkonen hasn't exactly excelled in the NHL this season -- he's allowed three or more goals in six of his seven starts and four or more in four. The Sabres will continue to give him opportunities, but the reality in Buffalo is simple -- better goaltending would have them in a playoff spot.