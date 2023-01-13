Luukkonen made 23 saves in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

UPL was badly screened on the first goal -- Dylan Samberg lofted a puck from outside the left circle by the wall that beat him short side early in the first period. Josh Morrissey's point shot made it 2-1 for the Jets in the second, and then Kyle Connor broke in on a breakaway in the third and scored from in tight. Luukkonen's six-game win streak was snapped with the loss, but it was the Sabres' third consecutive loss.