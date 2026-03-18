Luukkonen logged a 28-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Luukkonen has won five of his last six outings, allowing a total of 13 goals in that span. This was the first shutout of the season for the 27-year-old goalie, who is up to eight shutouts in his career. He improved to 16-8-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 27 appearances this season. Luukkonen and Alex Lyon have been sharing the crease lately, though Colten Ellis is now recovered from an undisclosed injury and could poach a start at some point. If the Sabres' goalie rotation continues, Lyon would get the Sharks on Thursday while Luukkonen's next start would be against the Kings on Saturday.