Luukkonen made 23 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

The game was close until the third period, when Buffalo erupted for three goals in the first six minutes to make things easier on Luukkonen. The 25-year-old netminder has cooled down in recent weeks, going 7-5-1 since the beginning of March with a 2.88 GAA and .899 save percentage, but Tuesday's win was his 25th of the season and he has a firm hold on the top job in the crease as the Sabres try to put together a miracle finish to the season and sneak into the playoffs.