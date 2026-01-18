Luukkonen stopped 30 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Neither team was able to break a 4-4 tie in the third period, but there wasn't much Luukkonen could do on the OT winner, which came on a Minnesota power play. The 26-year-old netminder has only one regulation loss in his last eight starts, going 6-1-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage.