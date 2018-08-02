Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Coming to North America
Luukkonen, drafted 54th overall by the Sabres at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, will play for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League this season, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The Finnish Luukkonen is only 19 years old so there's still a lot of development time here, but he's big (6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds) and athletic and he's part of a franchise still looking for a long-term solution in goal. If he shines for Sudbury, he's well positioned to start making a quick climb in the Buffalo organization.
More News
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...