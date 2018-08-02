Luukkonen, drafted 54th overall by the Sabres at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, will play for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League this season, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Finnish Luukkonen is only 19 years old so there's still a lot of development time here, but he's big (6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds) and athletic and he's part of a franchise still looking for a long-term solution in goal. If he shines for Sudbury, he's well positioned to start making a quick climb in the Buffalo organization.