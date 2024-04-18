Luukkonen gave up three goals on 42 shots (.929 save percentage) in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida.

Luukkonen played in his final game of the season, posting a 27-22-4 record to go with a career-best 2.57 GAA, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 54 appearances. The netminder will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, so expect him to see a significant pay raise from this season's $837,500 cap hit.