Luukkonen allowed three shots on 24 shots in a 3-1 defeat to Detroit on Sunday.

Luukkonen has been absolutely grinding for the Sabres this season, playing in 32 of the club's last 37 contests. During that stretch, the netminder went 18-13-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .917 save percentage. Still, once Buffalo is officially eliminated from the postseason, the team could decide to utilize Eric Comrie more or bring Devon Levi up from the minors.