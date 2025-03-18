Luukkonen saved 17 of 19 shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Boston.

Outside of the two goals Boston scored in the first period, Luukkonen kept Buffalo's net clean across the final 50 minutes of action Monday. With the overtime win, the 26-year-old netminder has a 23-21-4 record with a 3.16 GAA and a .888 save percentage in 50 appearances this season. Luukkonen's primary value in fantasy rests in his heavy usage for Buffalo as he has appeared in all but five games since the calendar flipped to 2025. While he has struggled over the course of this year, Luukkonen has won three of his last four starts and is trending in the right direction. His next opportunity to take the ice is Thursday against Utah.