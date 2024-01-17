Luukkonen and Buffalo's game against Chicago on Wednesday has been postponed to Thursday because of weather-related travel restrictions.
Luukkonen might have started Wednesday and could still get the nod Thursday. He's been great recently, posting a 4-1-0 record, 1.40 GAA and .950 save percentage in five outings in 2023-24.
