Luukkonen made 22 saves in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old netminder managed to keep things close until the third period, when Detroit broke the game open. Luukkonen wasn't really to blame for the ugly result -- three of the Wings' goals came on power plays, and the Sabres' defense gave him little help on the others. Nonetheless, it was his fifth loss in six March starts, a stretch in which he's stumbled to an .855 save percentage and seen his record on the season drop to 21-21-4.