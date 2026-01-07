default-cbs-image
Luukkonen made 32 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

He was the busier netminder on the night, as the Canucks outshot the Sabres by a 35-20 margin. However, Luukkonen took a shutout into the third period before seeing it slip away on a Jake DeBrusk power-play tally. Luukkonen has won four of his last five starts to push his record on the season to 8-6-1. His 2.01 GAA and .932 save percentage over that stretch should lock him into the top spot in the Buffalo crease during the absence of Alex Lyon (lower body).

