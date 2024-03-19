Luukkonen stopped 32 of 34 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.
Luukkonen has gone 13 games without allowing more than three goals, and he's won nine of them. He allowed a goal in the first minute and gave up a fluky power-play tally later in the first period, but that was the extent of the damage. The Finn improved to 23-17-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 44 appearances. Luukkonen will likely get some rest Tuesday in Vancouver, as the Sabres are expected to start Devon Levi in that game versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting in Seattle•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Downed by Wings•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting in Detroit•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Blanks Isles for fifth shutout•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Hot streak continues•