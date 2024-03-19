Luukkonen stopped 32 of 34 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Luukkonen has gone 13 games without allowing more than three goals, and he's won nine of them. He allowed a goal in the first minute and gave up a fluky power-play tally later in the first period, but that was the extent of the damage. The Finn improved to 23-17-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 44 appearances. Luukkonen will likely get some rest Tuesday in Vancouver, as the Sabres are expected to start Devon Levi in that game versus the Canucks.