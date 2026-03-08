Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Defending crease Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will protect the home net against Tampa Bay on Sunday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Luukkonen will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after Alex Lyon played in Saturday's 3-2 win over Nashville. The 26-year-old Luukkonen has stopped 90 of the 94 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has a 14-7-2 record this campaign with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 24 appearances. Tampa Bay sits fifth in the league with 3.48 goals per game this season.
