default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Luukkonen will protect the home net against Tampa Bay on Sunday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after Alex Lyon played in Saturday's 3-2 win over Nashville. The 26-year-old Luukkonen has stopped 90 of the 94 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has a 14-7-2 record this campaign with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 24 appearances. Tampa Bay sits fifth in the league with 3.48 goals per game this season.

More News