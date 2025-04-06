Luukkonen will protect the home net against Boston on Sunday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after James Reimer played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old Luukkonen has lost his last two outings, surrendering 10 goals on 52 shots. He has a 23-23-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.23 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 52 appearances this season. Boston sits 29th in the league with 2.62 goals per game in 2024-25 but won 5-1 against Carolina on Saturday.