Luukkonen (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Luukkonen allowed two goals on five shots in 12:14 of ice time and didn't look comfortable as he left the ice. The goalie was replaced by Colten Ellis, who would likely slot into the backup role behind Alex Lyon if Luukkonen misses time. The Sabres' next game is Thursday at home versus the Kings.