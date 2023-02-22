Luukkonen stopped six of 10 shots before being pulled in Buffalo's 6-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Luukkonen lasted just 12:09 before he was replaced by Craig Anderson. The Sabres were down 4-0 when Luukkonen left the contest, so he was ultimately charged with the loss. He dropped to 14-8-2 with a 3.51 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 24 contests this season. The 23-year-old has surrendered at least four goals in three of his last four outings.