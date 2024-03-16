Luukkonen stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal coming into an empty net.
Buffalo took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but the game was all Detroit after that. Luukkonen has allowed three goals or less in 12 straight starts, going 8-3-1 over that stretch with a .925 save percentage as he tries to keep the Sabres in the playoff race.
