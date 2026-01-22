Heather Engel of NHL.comLuukkonen will patrol the road blue paint Thursday versus the Canadiens, per Heather Engel.

Luukkonen has lost back-to-back starts while allowing a combined seven goals on 64 shots (.891 save percentage) following a three-game winning streak. The Canadiens have won their previous two games against Ottawa and Minnesota, which came on the heels of a loss to Buffalo last Thursday, but Colten Ellis was between the pipes for that contest. Luukkonen has struggled against Montreal during his career, posting a 1-2-0 record, 4.54 GAA and .847 save percentage over four outings.