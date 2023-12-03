Luukkonen will face the Predators at home Sunday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen was hammered for six goals on just 20 shots in Thursday's loss to St. Louis. Prior to that brutal performance, he had given up just five goals over his previous four appearances. The 24-year-old is now 6-4-1 with a 2.88 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 12 outings.