Luukkonen will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's home tilt with the Flyers, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.
Luukkonen stopped 24 of 26 shots in a win over the Capitals on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is now 25-20-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 49 appearances. In 25 home games, he's registered a terrific 2.26 GAA. Luukkonen will attempt to secure his first set of back-to-back wins since March 12 and 14 on Friday.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Collects win No. 25•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to face Capitals•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Gets no help from teammates•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Early hook vs. Ottawa•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Guarding cage Wednesday•