Luukkonen will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's home tilt with the Flyers, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.

Luukkonen stopped 24 of 26 shots in a win over the Capitals on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is now 25-20-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 49 appearances. In 25 home games, he's registered a terrific 2.26 GAA. Luukkonen will attempt to secure his first set of back-to-back wins since March 12 and 14 on Friday.

