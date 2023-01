Luukkonen was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.

Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with a 3.57 GAA in 13 games with the Sabres this season. The 23-year-old picked up six straight wins before Monday's demotion; he posted a .918 save percentage during that run. Eric Comrie (lower body) was removed from injured reserve Monday and Luukkonen will be the first goalie recalled if the team runs into any more injury issues in goal.