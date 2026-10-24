Luukkonen will patrol the road crease in Saturday's road clash against the Capitals, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen will look to leave his shaky start behind him in Saturday's clash after being narrowly defeated in each of his last two outings. Across eight appearances to open the 2026-27 season, the 27-year-old backstop has a 3-3-2 record, a 3.54 GAA and an .864 save percentage. While Alex Lyon (upper body) remains on injured reserve, Luukkonen remains the lead option between the pipes, which should keep him relevant in fantasy despite his struggles. He'll have his work cut out for him Saturday, however, as the Capitals rank 11th in the NHL with 3.33 goals per game this season. Luukkonen is a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option for Saturday's slate.