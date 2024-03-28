Luukkonen allowed four goals on nine shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

It was a rough night for Luukkonen, who allowed four goals in the first 8:49 of the opening period before he was relieved by Devon Levi. The 25-year-old Luukkonen had won five of his last seven outings prior to Wednesday's matchup, sporting a .909 save percentage in that span. Luukkonen falls to 24-19-3 with a .911 save percentage and 2.57 GAA in what's been a generally impressive campaign. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which could come Friday when the Sabres host New Jersey.