Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Earns SO win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.
Luukkonen was beaten once in the first period and once more in the second, but he was excellent the rest of the way and also stopped two shots during the shootout to earn the win. The 27-year-old goaltender managed to bounce back from the overtime loss against the Bruins on Tuesday, and he's won six of his last nine starts. He continues to operate on a timeshare with Alex Lyon, and if that continues, Luukkonen would return to the crease when the Sabres take on the Senators on Thursday, April 2.
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