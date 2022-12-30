Luukkonen made 28 saves during a 6-3 victory over the visiting Red Wings on Thursday.

Luukkonen, who has earned five wins in his past six starts, benefitted from the Sabres finding their legs during a four-goal second stanza after a 10-day layoff. The 23-year-old netminder entered Thursday having surrendered four goals on 84 shots in consecutive wins over the Avalanche (Dec. 15) and Golden Knights (Dec. 19), posting a combined .952 save percentage. Luukkonen improved to 6-3-1.