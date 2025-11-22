Luukkonen stopped 20 of 23 shots in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Luukkonen did a decent job between the posts, but considering he had the offensive support of nine goals, Luukkonen didn't need to be at his best to earn the win here. Luukkonen has made just four starts in November, as he seems to have fallen out of favor of late, but his recent performances won't help him regain the starting role. In these four November appearances, the 26-year-old has gone 2-2-0 with a 2.78 GAA and an .893 save percentage.