Luukkonen stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Luukkonen delivered a solid performance in his 200th career NHL game, helping Buffalo extend its winning streak to three contests while earning his first win since Oct. 15. The netminder has been slumping a bit lately, winning just two of his last five outings (2-1-2) while posting a 3.35 GAA and .890 save percentage over that stretch. Colten Ellis had started the previous two games, so it remains to be seen whether there will be a time-share in the Sabres' crease going forward.