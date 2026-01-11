Luukkonen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

After getting Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers off to rest, Luukkonen returned to the crease and continued his strong run of play in recent weeks. The 26-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts, going 5-1-0 while allowing three goals or fewer in all but one of those contests. Luukkonen has also posted a save percentage of .910 or higher in five of those six outings.