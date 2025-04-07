Luukkonen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Luukkonen returned to the Sabres' crease after not seeing action in the previous three games, and he was able to deliver a solid performance in what was his return to winning ways. Luukkonen had lost his last two outings, and that does nothing but back up the consistency issues the 26-year-old has had all season long. Over his last four outings, Luukkonen has gone 4-4-0 with a 3.72 GAA and an .856 save percentage.