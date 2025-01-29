Luukkonen made 25 saves in a 7-2 win over Boston on Tuesday.

He allowed an even-strength goal to Mason Lohrei to open the game, and then added a power-play goal by Brad Marchand. Luukkonen is on a roll -- he is 8-4-1 in his last 13 starts with a .906 save percentage. The Sabres sit last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points and a minus-15 goal differential. That's a better goal differential than the Bruins which sport a minus-25. Except the Bruins sit in the first Wild Card spot. Luukkonen is a strong netminder. His value would go up even more with a bit of puck luck in the city of fires.