Luukkonen stopped 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Luukkonen delivered a strong start against a depleted but still-dangerous Avalanche offense. He held them quiet until the third period, and the Sabres were able to get an empty-netter to close it out. Luukkonen has allowed at least two goals in each of his eight appearances this season, but this was his best work so far. He's at 4-3-1 with a 3.62 GAA and an .880 save percentage in eight appearances. Luukkonen and Craig Anderson have alternated starts over the last five games, though Eric Comrie (lower body) is getting closer to a return, which would likely send Luukkonen back to AHL Rochester.