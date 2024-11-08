Luukkonen stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Luukkonen earned his second consecutive win and has given up two or fewer goals in three straight outings, so he's been on a roll of late. Winner in five of his past seven appearances, Luukkonen owns a 5-2-0 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .924 save percentage across that span.