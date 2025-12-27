Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR 550.

Luukkonen stopped 26 of 27 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over New Jersey in his last start Sunday. He's 5-5-1 with a 2.73 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. Boston is tied for 11th in goals per game with 3.16.