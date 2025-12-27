default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR 550.

Luukkonen stopped 26 of 27 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over New Jersey in his last start Sunday. He's 5-5-1 with a 2.73 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. Boston is tied for 11th in goals per game with 3.16.

More News