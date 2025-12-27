Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Expected to face Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR 550.
Luukkonen stopped 26 of 27 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over New Jersey in his last start Sunday. He's 5-5-1 with a 2.73 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. Boston is tied for 11th in goals per game with 3.16.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Takes down Devils•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Gets hook in Calgary•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: First goalie off Monday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Beaten three times Friday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Between pipes against Jets•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Strong effort in win•