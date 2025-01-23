Luukkonen is slated to start on the road against Calgary on Thursday.
Luukkonen has a 15-14-4 record, 2.99 GAA and .897 save percentage in 34 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 32 of 34 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Vancouver in his last start Tuesday. The Flames are in a three-way tie for 29th in goals per game with 2.60.
