Head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Luukkonen and the Sabres' other goaltenders will likely share the net early in the 2026-27 campaign, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres utilized a timeshare in the crease for most of the 2025-26 campaign, and that trend is expected to continue into the 2026-27 season. Luukkonen should share playing time with Alex Lyon, as well as Colten Ellis if he's included on the Opening Night roster. The Sabres and the rest of the NHL have an abbreviated training camp ahead of the regular season, so it isn't particularly surprising that the team will use a timeshare to preserve the long-term health of its goaltenders.