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Luukkonen is slated to guard the home cage Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has been excellent since the Olympic break, registering a 7-1-1 record, .925 save percentage and 2.21 GAA across nine outings. The Sabres should have the upper hand Tuesday -- they have been off since Saturday, while the Islanders on a second half of a back-to-back after getting blitzed by the Penguins on Monday to the tune of an 8-3 score.

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