Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday.
Luukkonen has a 5-3-1 record, 3.56 GAA and .888 save percentage in nine games this season. He's won his last two contests while stopping 80 of 84 shots. Detroit has the 19th-ranked offense with 3.09 goals per game.
