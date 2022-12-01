Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Colorado on Thursday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen, who was called up by Buffalo on Nov. 17, will make his fourth start of the season. He'll attempt to bounce back after allowing six goals on 25 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. The Avalanche have the 13th-ranked offense with 3.30 goals per game.