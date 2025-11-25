Luukkonen is slated to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen has won back-to-back games for the first time this season, stopping 49 of 53 shots (.925 save percentage) in victories over Chicago and Carolina on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The Finnish goaltender is 3-2-1 with a 2.67 GAA and an .897 save percentage across six appearances this season. After starting the year on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, Luukkonen seems to be closing in on being the team's clear-cut No. 1 option, as Colten Ellis and Alex Lyon have received their share of starts in 2025-26.