Luukkonen is expected to guard the home crease against St. Louis on Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen made his season debut for Buffalo on Saturday, giving up five goals on only 23 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. He will face the Blues, who have won seven in a row to improve their record to 10-8-0, scoring 53 goals in 18 games.